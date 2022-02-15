Jewish Mayoral Candidate Targeted in Louisville, Kentucky Shooting

A Jewish mayoral candidate for Louisville, Kentucky was the target of a shooting in Butchertown on Monday morning, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said.

Craig Greenberg, a Democrat, has a campaign office on Story Avenue where the incident went down. Police said they received calls of an “active aggressor” at around 10:15 am, with responding police officers clearing the building housing Greenberg’s office. Shots were fired by the suspect, tearing through Greenberg’s clothing, though they thankfully did not his body.

Police say they still don’t know what motivated the shooter, who has since been apprehended, but added that they do believe the suspect was acting alone.

“As we get more information we will certainly make it forthcoming. We consider ourselves very fortunate today,” said Chief Shields.

Shields noted that it is yet unknown whether Greenberg was targeted because he is Jewish, a Democrat, or some other reason.

