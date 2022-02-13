CROOKED: Clinton Campaign Spied on Trump Tower, White House to Push Russia Hoax

A filing from Special Counsel John Durham shows that Hillary Clinton campaign operatives paid a company to infiltrate Trump’s internet servers in Trump Tower and the White House as part of a plan to tie Donald Trump to Russia.

In a February 11th filing, Durham made the shocking claim as part of his investigation into charges brought against FBI attorney and former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who is currently facing charges of lying to a federal agent.

Durham wrote that Sussman “had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign.”

“Tech Executive-1 also enlisted the assistance of researchers at a U.S.-based university who receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract,” Durham wrote.

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia,” he said.

Trump responded to the news, saying that the bombshell provided “indisputable evidence” that has campaign was spied upon by Clinton to “develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude that Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump wrote.

