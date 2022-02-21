Israel Forms Emergency Plan For Mass Aliyah From Ukraine

Israel’s government, the IDF, the Jewish Agency and other official bodies are preparing for a mass aliyah of Ukrainian Jews in the case of a Russian invasion, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday.

According to the report, meetings were held last week and a detailed plan was formulated for a possible large-scale operation to absorb thousands of people.

“If 5,000 people arrive in Israel in one week, we need to be prepared,” a source involved in the preparations told Yisrael Hayom. “These are much larger number than the Absorption Ministry and other bodies are used to.”

The first Ukrainian olim in the expected wave – about 75 immigrants – landed in Israel on Sunday morning, with another 22 expected to arrive in Israel in the evening.

The Absorption Ministry issued calls last week to hotels to receive guests, without specifying the purpose. In addition, the plan includes preparations at Ben-Gurion Airport for the absorption of immigrants, including the delivery of teduot zehut, and placements in absorption centers, hotel, and hostels.

Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) is leading the efforts and chairing the meetings, which are also attended by Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai, and representatives of the Housing Ministry, the Israel Hotel Association, the Home Front Command, the Population Authority, the Airports Authority, and other bodies.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)