LET IT GO: DeSantis Tells Businesses with Mask Mandates to Ease Up [VIDEO]

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is urging employers who still enforce mask mandates on their employees to knock it off as COVID cases decline.

“Any of these big companies that are running these hotels or resorts – liberate your employees from forced masking requirements. They’re all waiting for it,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

“Too many businesses, particularly corporate chains, force their employees to wear masks all day,” DeSantis added on Twitter. “This is unfair to the employees, who should have the same choices as everyone else. It’s past time for these workers to be liberated from corporate forced masking policies.”

DeSantis has seen his national profile soar over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, being one of just a handful of governors in the nation to prevent restrictions from shutting down his state.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)