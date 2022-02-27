Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador: “Why Are You Supporting Nazis?”

Russia summoned Israel’s Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi on Friday to clarify Israel’s statements in support of Ukraine.
During the meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov demanded that Ben Tzvi explain why Israel was expressing support for the “Nazis” in Ukraine,” Channel 12 News reported.
Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin announced that he was on a mission to “denazify” Ukraine, a puzzling statement considering that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and three of his grandfather’s brothers were killed by Nazis during the Holocaust.
Following the meeting between Bogdanov and Ben Tzvi, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the two diplomats had discussed bilateral ties and that Moscow “hoped” that Israel would understand Russia’s reasons for the invasion, saying that the operation was necessary to “demilitarize” Ukraine and defend separatists in eastern Ukraine.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Jewish President only recently, does that erase all of Ukraine’s history of supporting Nazism and murdering thousands and thousands of Jews?
No…but toppling the Jewish, democratically elected president Zelenskyy and installing a puppet government doesn’t either.
Of course the Ukrainians of yesteryear were butchers. But that’s not the reality right now. In fact the Jews who live in Ukraine have a pretty tranquil life. Todays butchers are the Russians.
All we really do know is that there are nearly 200,000 Jews in the Ukraine who are in trouble. They deserve our sympathy, money and teffilos.
He’s right. The Ukrainians were worse than the Germans, and they would happily do the same right now if they opened hunting season on Jews. Sure, they have a Jewish PM and President, but they would kill him in a second if they could. But we support the underdog without any seichel, like many Jews supported the ‘poor’ Croatians against the Serbs, when the Croatians were gleeful and wholesale murderers of Jews during WWII, especially the infamous Ustase fascists. Feh.
Ukraine does indeed have a horrible anti-Semitic past, probably the worst in the world. But Russia is probably second worst. And it didn’t have a chance to put its anti-Semitism into practice until 1772 because until then, Jews were banned from living in Russia!
Nevertheless we have to accept that Ukraine today is not what it used to be. No anti-Semitic country would elect a Jew as President with 73% of the vote.
And we have to stop pretending that Putin loves Jews.
EY is in a no-win situation. B’Yh, they will be able to thread the needle and navigate their way through this crisis w/o incurring Putin’s wrath but at the same time, being very clear and unambiguous as to existential threats imposed by Russia’s threat to all of Europe and global order.