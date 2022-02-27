Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador: “Why Are You Supporting Nazis?”

Russia summoned Israel’s Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi on Friday to clarify Israel’s statements in support of Ukraine.

During the meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov demanded that Ben Tzvi explain why Israel was expressing support for the “Nazis” in Ukraine,” Channel 12 News reported.

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin announced that he was on a mission to “denazify” Ukraine, a puzzling statement considering that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and three of his grandfather’s brothers were killed by Nazis during the Holocaust.

Following the meeting between Bogdanov and Ben Tzvi, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the two diplomats had discussed bilateral ties and that Moscow “hoped” that Israel would understand Russia’s reasons for the invasion, saying that the operation was necessary to “demilitarize” Ukraine and defend separatists in eastern Ukraine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)