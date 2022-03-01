HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Suspect Attacks Jew, Spews Antisemitic Slurs [VIDEO]

The NYPD is searching for a young male who attacked and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at a Jew in Williamsburg this past Thursday.

At about 5:30 pm on Thursday, the suspect approached a 32-year-old Jew in the vicinity of Harrison Avenue and Walton Street, and without provocation shoved him into a door while spewing antisemitic statements.

Following the attack, the suspect fled on foot. The victim was thankfully uninjured in the incident.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)