Update from the Ground in Moldova

Our humanitarian delegation of volunteer medics and doctors arrived in Kishinev, Moldova yesterday to bring medical supplies, medicine and food to assist those fleeing the war in Ukraine. These volunteers are on the border of Moldova and Ukraine right now providing medical care and psychological support for refugees as they cross the border.

Next, we are going to charter an El Al plane to deliver additional volunteer medics and doctors to bring medical and staging equipment for a specialized field hospital. The flight will return to Israel bringing back Israelis who have been stuck in the region, and then make an additional trip with more supplies.

Our humanitarian mission focus is to provide medical and psychological treatment to anyone in need. We need YOUR help to make this possible.



Urgent Needs:

Full range of medical equipment and supplies (oxygen tanks, defibrillators, bandages, medications and more)

Bullet proof helmet and vest sets

Communication gear and satellite communication devices

Logistics, accommodation, food, insurance, airfare for our volunteers traveling from Israel

Charter plane to make two trips back and forth to the region to bring supplies and repatriate Israeli citizens.

Hear from United Hatzalah Medical Director Avi Marcus, on the ground in Moldova, sharing his assessment and details about the humanitarian mission: