TRAVEL TRAVAILS: Frum Woman Gives Birth As Convoy Flees Ukraine

A convoy of Jews fleeing Ukraine overnight Monday was forced to stop shortly before arriving at the Hungarian/Ukrainian border when a woman went into labor.

“During the trip, one of the women from Uman went into labor so the convoy was forced to stop and wait,” Shlomi Elisha, deputy director of Hatzalah Ukraine, said.

“Thirty minutes from the Hungarian/Ukrainian border, we called a local medical team and they delivered the baby.”

“The members of the convoy had taken into account that the woman may give birth on the way but due to the danger of remaining in Uman, a decision was made to leave. Baruch Hashem, the birth ended well.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)