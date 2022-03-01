“APPALLED”: Kevin McCarthy to Talk with Greene Over Address at White Nationalist Rally

Saying the Republican Party is “no place” for white supremacists, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he will have a talk with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who addressed the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference last weekend.

“Last week, I was just in Israel. When I come back, I see two colleagues who went and participated with a group that has a leader that many times gives antisemitic views and led a chant for Putin. For me it was appalling and wrong. And there’s no place in our party for any of this,” McCarthy said.

The America First Political Action Conference, seen as a counterweight to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), took place in Orlando, Florida, and was organized by Nick Fuentes, an extreme right figure who has made numerous antisemitic statements, denies the Holocaust, and is labeled as a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)