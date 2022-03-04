Bais Din: Askanim Assisting People Fleeing Ukraine Can Keep Phones On Over Shabbos

In a psak released Friday morning, HaRav Shlomo Feivel Zimmerman, the rosh av bais din of Badatz of London, wrote that those who are assisting Ukrainian Jews fleeing the Russian onslaught are permitted to answer their phones on Shabbos for calls relating to helping the refugees.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine has presented a clear and present danger to life for almost anyone in Ukraine,” the psak reads. “It has become apparent that there are Jewish people situated in Ukraine in areas that border Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova and Poland who are reluctant to flee to these neighbouring countries due to concerns that they will have nowhere to stay when they arrive there. Community activists in these countries may be able to reassure these people that they will be taken care of if they flee the danger areas.”

“In response to a shailah posed by community askonim in these border countries, it is beyond doubt that they may keep their phones on over Shabbos and may immediately answer their phones on Shabbos. If there is a chance that they will be able to facilitate in this way the safety of those who need to flee the danger zones. Indeed, it is an obligation on them to do so.”

