Massive Verizon Outage Reported Across East Coast

Verizon customers have found themselves without any service on their cellphones Friday afternoon, after the company apparently suffered from a massive, yet-to-be explained outage across the East Coast.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, has shown sharp spikes in Verizon customer issues since around 1:30 pm Friday.

Verizon said it’s aware of the issue and is investigating.

“We are starting to hear some chatter from our customers. We are working on getting more details,” Verizon Wireless wrote on Twitter.

Frustrated customers are venting all over social media, as of 2:00 pm Friday.

Other networks such as US Cellular, T-Mobile and others were also experiencing issues.