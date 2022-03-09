ARRESTED! Man Wanted in Vicious Beating of 91-Year-Old in Flatbush Arrested

The suspect wanted for viciously beating and robbing a 91-year-old on E. 14th and Avenue J on Tuesday has been apprehended and charged for his heinous crime.

The assault occurred at around 6:30 am Tuesday morning, when the suspect approached his victim and robbed him, assaulting him with a metal pole during the incident. The victim was brought to the shul at Avenue M and E. 18th, where he was treated by Hatzolah.

Officers from the NYPD 70th Precinct took the suspect into custody on Wednesday morning after Flatbush Shomrim assisted in finding and then tracking the suspect.

Shomrim volunteers spent hours sifting through surveillance footage from nearby homes and buildings, eventually leading its volunteers to the perp’s residence. Once identified, Shomrim reached out to the NYPD, who arrested and charged the man.

