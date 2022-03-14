“I DID THAT”: Stickers at Gas Pumps Blame Biden for Soaring Prices

A growing number of stickers showing Biden proclaiming, “I did that” and pointing to gas prices are popping up at gas stations across the country.

The stickers first began being placed at pumps last year as gas prices crept up under President Biden, but are now a lot more common with the cost of gasoline skyrocketing to record highs.

Although they are not sponsored or openly supported by any candidates or political organizations, the stickers could actually have a chilling effect on Democrats’ odds at victory in this year’s midterm elections, with motorists reminded each time they fill up who is president – and who might be to blame.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)