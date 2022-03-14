MSNBC Host Deletes Hitler Tweet After Outcry

Far-left MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s show deleted a tweet featuring a quote and clip of Stanford professor Michael McFaul after a massive outcry.

“One difference between Putin and Hitler is that Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans, German-speaking people. Putin slaughters the very people he said he has come to liberate,” the tweet quoted McFaul as saying.

Hundreds of Twitter users slammed the show and McFaul over the tweet, including the Auschwitz Memorial.

“On a factual note: Hitler did kill ethnic Germans & German-speaking people: those who opposed the Nazi regime, those who resisted, those who did not fit into the ‘Weltanschauung’. He ordered the murder of people with different disabilities & finally the murder of German Jewry,” the memorial tweeted.

The show eventually apologized, though McFaul has remained mostly combative about his wildly inaccurate assertion.

“To those who wrote to me to explain that Hitler committed the same atrocities against ethnic Germans that Putin is committing against ethnic Russians today in Mariupol and Kharkiv, please suggested to me the best scholarly readings on this history. Im(sic) eager to learn,” he wrote sarcastically.

