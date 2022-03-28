Ex-Supporters Slam Bennett For Calling Shomron The “West Bank”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Israel for a historic summit with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid along with their counterparts from Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, held a joint press conference on Sunday with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem prior to the summit.

During the press conference, Bennett, the former chairman of the Yehudah and Shomron council, called Yehudah and Shomron by its left-wing term of “the West Bank.”

One former Bennett supporter wrote on Twitter: “What a bushah! The man sitting on his chair thanks to my vote and hundreds of thousands of others who support the settlements and he calls it the ‘West Bank!’ A disgrace!”

Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich wrote: “Unfortunately, from the moment this government was formed, it was clear to me that this would happen. Bennett is in a process of disengagement from the nationalist camp. There’s no other way for him to live in peace with his betrayal of it. He will adopt more and more left-wing positions and feel contempt and alienation toward the positions of the nationalist camp of which he was part until recently. This is the last wake-up call for the last of the innocent who are still following and trusting him.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)