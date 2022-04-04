PHOTOS: Top NYPD Officials Visit Victim of Vicious Friday Night Attack in Williamsburg

Two top NYPD officials visited the site of a vicious attack on a chasidic man in Williamsburg on Friday night.

NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban and Commanding Officer of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, Deputy Inspector Andrew Arias were joined by community leaders and Williamsburg Shomrim during the visit, which was intended at reassuring the Jewish community and pledging that the NYPD will not rest until all the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The NYPD officials also visited the victim of the heinous attack, during which he was knocked unconscious. He is now recovering from his injuries.

During the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:55 pm Friday evening, a pack of six thugs attacked a 21-year-old Jew as he walked along Gerry Street near Harrison Avenue. The suspects punched and kicked their victim to the ground. No words were exchanged before the unprovoked attack.

As of Monday, one 16-year-old suspect had been arrested by the NYPD and charged with hate crimes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)