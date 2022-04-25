WATCH: Trump: U.S. Being Run by “Dangerous Group of Extremists”

Former President Donald Trump pulled no punches at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday, tearing in President Joe Biden and his administration during the event organized by Save America PAC.

“In this moment together, we’re standing up against some of the most menacing forces, entrenched interests, and vicious opponents our people have ever seen or fought against,” Trump said. “Despite great outside powers and dangers, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister, and evil people from within our own country.”

“There is no threat as dangerous to democracy as they are,” he continued. “Just look at the un-select committee of political hacks and what they’re doing to our country while radical-left murderers, rapists, and insurrectionists roam free: nothing happens to them.”

“We have a president right now, sadly, who has absolutely no idea what… is happening. He’s shaking hands with the air. He’s walking around, somewhat bewildered,” Trump said.

“It’s no good, and he’s taking orders from the Easter Bunny. You saw that one? You know, the Easter Bunny was a political operative. He did a good job, actually, that guy. We should hire that guy. He was very good. He said, ‘No, no, don’t talk; don’t talk to those people.’ And [Biden is] doing all of this while Putin does nothing but talk about nuclear weapons and destroying the world.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)