RESTRICTIONS COMING?: New York City Raises COVID Alert Level, Health Commish Says Coming Weeks “Critical”

New York City has raised its Covid-19 alert level to “yellow,” the medium level, as positive Covid cases continue rising across the five boroughs.

The city’s Health Department said New Yorkers, and especially at-risk and unvaccinated ones, must use greater caution, including using masks in public indoor settings.

“Cases have now surpassed a rate of 200 per 100,000 people. As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan tweeted.

While city officials said that no new restrictions are planned under the current threat level, if the city reaches a “high” level of Covid transmission, officials could reimplement some restrictions, like indoor mask requirements.

“Vaccination and boosters are as critical as ever,” Health Commissioner Vasan said. “If you’re eligible for your booster, please, get the dose now. The coming weeks will be critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to a Low risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring.”

