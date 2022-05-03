MAGA 2.0? More Americans Want Trump to Run Than Biden in 2024, Poll Shows

A poll from I&I/TIPP finds that there are more Americans who support a run for the White House by Donald Trump in 2024 than those who support a Biden reelection campaign.

The survey found that 23% of registered voters want Trump at the top of the Republican ticket in the next presidential election cycle, while just 19% said they want Biden in the top spot of the Democratic ticket. Even amongst Democrats, just 29% want Biden to run for reelection.

“Clearly, Biden is in serious trouble within the Democratic Party, garnering just 29% support, a clear sign of the toll on his popularity taken by his struggling presidency,” TIPP Insights’ Terry Jones said.

“Trump, by comparison, gets 49% support from Republicans, making him a formidable political presence within his own party for the next two years at least.”

Every single age demographic surveyed by the poll had voters more strongly preferring a Trump run to a Biden run in 2024. Geographically, Biden leads Trump 25% to 19% among people in urban areas, but Trump leads the president 19% to 16% in the suburbs and 33% to 14% in rural areas.

Among possible other Republican 2024 candidates Trump was the clear choice for GOP voters, though others have some support, including Mike Pence (11%), Ron DeSantis (7%), and Nikki Haley (4%). Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, and Marco Rubio all got 2%. Nobody else was above 1% support in the poll.

