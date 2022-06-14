2 Slain Iranian Engineers Were Developing Arms For Hezbollah

The two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force who died in “accidents” only hours apart on Sunday were involved in developing arms for the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, the London-based opposition media outlet Iran International reported on Monday night.

The report quoted a source who said that Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdus “were not killed in accidents” as Iran claimed.

Further details of the circumstances of their deaths were not provided.

Sabereen News, a Telegram channel tied to IRGC, said that apart from Kamani’s death in a “car accident,” his work colleague was seriously wounded and is now in a coma.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)