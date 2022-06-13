2 Iranian Drone Engineers Die In ‘Accidents’ Hours Apart

Two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force died in “accidents” only hours apart on Sunday, Iranian news agencies reported.

Ali Kamani, one of the members of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force in the Markazi province, died as a “martyr” in a “car accident” while on a mission in the city of Khomein, Tasnim reported.

Hours later, the IRGC’s Fars News reported that Mohammad Abdous, another IRGC Aerospace Force member, died at “a mission” at an air base in northern Iran. Further details about his death were not provided.

Abdous reportedly worked for Iran’s air force’s satellite program as well as in the development of drones and ballistic missiles.

The deaths follow the mysterious death of Iranian missile engineer Dr. Ayoob Entezari just a week ago, who died after apparently being poisoned at a dinner party.

Entezari’s death came only a day after the report of the “accidental death” of Col. Ali Esmailzadeh, a commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Unit 840 in the city of Karaj, who is believed to have been killed in an inside job by the Revolutionary Guards, who suspected him of espionage, and specifically leaking information that led to the elimination of senior IRGC official Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodayari in Tehran last month, which was attributed to Israel.

