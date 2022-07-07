CRUSHING BLOW: Ukraine Says No Visitors Allowed in Uman for Rosh Hashana

Tens of thousands of Breslover chassidim are reeling Thursday morning following an announcement from the Ukraine’ ambassador to Israel dashing any hopes of chassidim being able to visit the kever of Rebbe Nachman in Uman on Rosh Hashana.

“Due to concerns for the lives and well-being of the visitors to Ukraine and in light of the blatant Russian war in our country, despite all efforts, we can not guarantee the security of pilgrims and do not currently allow tourists and visitors to enter Ukraine,” the country’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk said in a statement.

“On this occasion, we address to you, because your prayers are important to us,” the statement continued. “Please pray that before Rosh Hashana the war in Ukraine, which broke out due to blatant and cruel Russian aggression, will come to an end, and pray for the victory of Ukraine.”

“We hope that the prayers will be fulfilled, and that Ukraine will once again be a country that generously receives visitors from Israel, and especially Jews who come to Ukraine to visit the graves of the righteous.”

The annual pilgrimage to the tziyon is a yearly highlight for an untold number of chassidim, whose davening during the Yomim Noraim is uplifted as they spend time near their revered Rebbe.

“It’s a devastating blow,” a Breslover chassid who routinely visits Uman told YWN. “We look forward to this literally every day of the year. And while we knew this was likely to happen, its confirmation is no less crushing.”

