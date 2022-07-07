CRUSHING BLOW: Ukraine Says No Visitors Allowed in Uman for Rosh Hashana

Tens of thousands of Breslover chassidim are reeling Thursday morning following an announcement from the Ukraine’ ambassador to Israel dashing any hopes of chassidim being able to visit the kever of Rebbe Nachman in Uman on Rosh Hashana.
“Due to concerns for the lives and well-being of the visitors to Ukraine and in light of the blatant Russian war in our country, despite all efforts, we can not guarantee the security of pilgrims and do not currently allow tourists and visitors to enter Ukraine,” the country’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk said in a statement.
“On this occasion, we address to you, because your prayers are important to us,” the statement continued. “Please pray that before Rosh Hashana the war in Ukraine, which broke out due to blatant and cruel Russian aggression, will come to an end, and pray for the victory of Ukraine.”
“We hope that the prayers will be fulfilled, and that Ukraine will once again be a country that generously receives visitors from Israel, and especially Jews who come to Ukraine to visit the graves of the righteous.”
The annual pilgrimage to the tziyon is a yearly highlight for an untold number of chassidim, whose davening during the Yomim Noraim is uplifted as they spend time near their revered Rebbe.
“It’s a devastating blow,” a Breslover chassid who routinely visits Uman told YWN. “We look forward to this literally every day of the year. And while we knew this was likely to happen, its confirmation is no less crushing.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
What does it take for a dull Jew to get the message???
They were told they couldn’t go during Covid, went anyway and then complained it was anti semitisim when they weren’t allowed in. You’ll see that they will still go, and history will repeat
Not a devastating blow to Breslov women, but such a massive increase in ושמחת בחגיך which also applies to ראש-השנה
Wow, the Russians are as bad for tourism in Ukraine as the Germans were for European tourism in the first half of the 1940s (okay, a lot of Americans did go visiting then, but they had to dress up in unfashionable uniforms and wear funky hats, and had to get travel insurance from the government).
Seriously, tourism in a war zone should be prohibited.
This is not a “crushing blow” at all – how dumb do you have to be to go to Uman this year?
Rav nachman can take a vacation
What did anyone expect? Visiting a country in midst of a war?
stop Ukraine’s as refugees unless proven two parents jewish….who needs these gentiles to tell us what to do…..they didn’t even pay for my families homes…..
With all respect, the people of Ukraine are literally dying by the dozens daily and suffering under the most incredibly difficult conditions in terms of housing destroyed, little or no fresh food and safe water, hospitals overflowing etc. and some Breslov are “devestated” they cannot make their annual Uman pilgrimage. Totally mindless and insensitive. In fairness, some in this tzibur have donated generously to Ukraine relief efforts but overall, they seem to be terrified at the thought of having to spend yom tom at home with their families.
Crushing for all those women whose husbands will now be home for RH?
Maybe HaShem is trying to say something to the Breslovers? Maybe serving HaShem does NOT depend on going to Uman for Rosh Hashanah? Will they consider that? or will they insist that serving HaShem has to be done their way.
So does this mean this year children will have their Totties home for Rosh Hashana and wives will have their husbands home too??? Who is this hurting exactly. Children and wives must be thrilled .
” ‘We hope that the prayers will be fulfilled, and that Ukraine will once again be a country that generously receives visitors from Israel
Maybe we should be praying that the Bais Hamikdash once again receives visitors generously…?
Never despair, Moshiach is coming (hopefully even today), and lots more bsoros tovos. Hashem can do anything!!
Yet they will be stupid people who go anyway.