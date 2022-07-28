SPARKS FLY: Trump Says He’s Suing CNN Over Defamation

Former President Donald Trump, never a friend of CNN, informed the left-leaning network that he intends to sue it over repeated defamation going back to his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me,” Trump said in a statement. “I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!”

A letter sent to CNN executives demands that they retract or correct a slew of on-air statements and articles about Trump. Many of the dozens of examples provided in the letter relate to Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

CNN often called Trump’s claims “lies,” “false narratives,” and “baseless theories.” But Trump says that those descriptions are “false and defamatory.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)