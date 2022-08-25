Lapid Requests Phone Call With Biden, Receives Humiliating Answer

As the Biden administration draws closer to signing a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, Prime Minister Yair Lapid instructed the National Security Council to arrange a phone call between him and Israel’s “good friend” US President Joe Biden.
Not only was the request met by a refusal but the White House’s paltry excuse was that Biden “is on vacation,” Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday evening.
Also, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who flew to the US in the early hours of Thursday morning to hold talks with US security officials, will not meet his US counterpart Lloyd Austin because he is also “outside of Washington,” the report added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Lapid slammed Biden’s plan to sign the deal, saying that the deal doesn’t even meet the red lines set by Biden himself.
“The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves,” Lapid said, adding that the deal grants the ayatollahs a hundred billion dollars a year “to spread terror around the globe.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
This doesn’t look good. Normally it’s other people who refuse Bidens call (I can count at least 3 from recent memory). Don’t be the first to get Biden to reject your phone call, that’s the opposite and in bad form.
The Zionists should give up and ask the US to take over.
לב שרים ומלכים ביד ה׳
We need Rachmei Hashem, we need to Daven and realize we do not deserve His assistance, we must beg, plead, and CHANGE.
MIDDAH K’NEGED MIDDAH is so obvious here, we have moved the line, between ourselves and the goyim.
We’ve aspired to attain everything they have, and there are those of us Rachmana Letzlan, who have committed and continue to commit aveiros that a generation ago, were abhorred by decent goyim.
IT’S TIME TO WAKE UP AND SHAKE UP.
we don’t need Biden …..nor Brandon or Karen….never Hunter….I want Bibi back and get these losers into a barn
But does Senile Joe KNOW that hi’s “on vacation”?
The only thing Israel can do, is take out the reactor.