Lapid Requests Phone Call With Biden, Receives Humiliating Answer

As the Biden administration draws closer to signing a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, Prime Minister Yair Lapid instructed the National Security Council to arrange a phone call between him and Israel’s “good friend” US President Joe Biden.

Not only was the request met by a refusal but the White House’s paltry excuse was that Biden “is on vacation,” Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday evening.

Also, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who flew to the US in the early hours of Thursday morning to hold talks with US security officials, will not meet his US counterpart Lloyd Austin because he is also “outside of Washington,” the report added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lapid slammed Biden’s plan to sign the deal, saying that the deal doesn’t even meet the red lines set by Biden himself.

“The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves,” Lapid said, adding that the deal grants the ayatollahs a hundred billion dollars a year “to spread terror around the globe.”

