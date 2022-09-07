CLINTON LIES AGAIN: Hillary Attacks Trump, Falsely Claims She Didn’t Have Classified Emails on Private Server

Hillary Clinton enthusiastically dove into the ongoing controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, pushing back against comparisons with her emails scandal.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…” Clinton wrote in a Twitter thread.

“[Former FBI Directory James] Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails. That’s right: ZERO,” she wrote.

“By contrast,” she continued, “Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started. As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again.”

Despite her claims, a 2018 government report stated that there were 193 emails that were classified when they were either drafted or sent from her private, unprotected server.

Intelligence Community Inspector General I. Charles McCullough III said that there were “several dozen” additional emails that were classified, including some that were classified “special access program” – one of the highest levels of classification.

Then-FBI Director Comey reviewed the evidence and decided not to prosecute Clinton over the scandal. But her acting like she did nothing wrong is quite brazen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)