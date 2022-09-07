In true fulfillment of שקר אין לו רגליים, Ben & Jerry’s announced on Tuesday that it is planning on amending its legal bid to stop its parent company Unilever from allowing Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in Yehuda and Shomron after the judge dismissed their initial claims as “speculative.”

Ben & Jerry’s had claimed that Ben & Jerry’s Israel could produce new ice cream with the “exact opposite stance” of products sold outside Yehudah and Shomron, which could confuse customers. “Instead of Peace Pops, you could make ‘Tank Pops,’ their lawyer said.

However, the judge failed to be convinced of the urgency of the matter and rejected their request for an injunction of sales in Israel during the course of the companies’ legal battle.

In a letter submitted to the federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday night, Ben & Jerry’s stated that it will file an amended complaint by September 27th, Reuters reported.

Unilever has agreed to the request and will respond to the new complaint by November 1.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)