Ben & Jerry’s Loses Bid To Halt Yesha Sales Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge in Manhattan rejected Ben & Jerry’s bid to forbid its parent company Unilever from allowing its ice cream to be sold in Yehudah and Shomron during the course of the companies’ legal battle.

US District Judge Andrew Carter said that Ben & Jerry’s claims that sales of its ice cream in Yehudah and Shomron could undermine its social image and confuse customers do not meet the requirements for an injunction, which requires proof that the entity would suffer “actual or imminent” irreparable harm.

Judge Carter said that neither of Ben & Jerry’s claims is sufficient for an injunction.

“Such purported harm is too speculative,” he wrote in the ruling. “The plaintiff has failed to demonstrate irreparable harm. The injunctive relief sought cannot issue on the basis of a hypothetical scenario.”

“The products sold in Israel and the West Bank will use no English trademarks, instead displaying new Hebrew and Arabic language Ben & Jerry’s trademarks,” the ruling stated. “Thus, the products sold in Israel and the West Bank will be dissimilar from other Ben & Jerry’s products, mitigating, if not eliminating, the possibility of reputational harm.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)