MANIAC ARRESTED: Cab Driver Who Dragged 78-Year-Old Woman Arrested, NYC JUDGE RELEASES HIM

A city cab driver accused of dragging a 78-year-old woman out of his vehicle was arrested by the NYPD on Wednesday, but in good New York fashion, the suspect was released without bail, Flatbush Scoop reported.

The suspect, Elsakran Mohamed, 46, was slapped with a slew of charges by the Brooklyn DA, including assault, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, menacing and harassment.

The incident itself occurred on August 31 when Mohamed picked up a woman who needed a ride to a physical therapy appointment. The driver went around the block, and when the woman asked to be dropped off at her physical therapy place, a dispute broke out.

According to eyewitnesses and police, Mohamed grabbed the elderly woman’s leg and pulled her from the vehicle on E. 35th Street and Flatlands Avenue in Brooklyn. He also took her phone, though he returned it when a stranger, Ezra Halawani, stepped in.

Halawani then attempted to keep Mohamed from leaving the scene, but the latter simply struck him with his vehicle and drove off.

