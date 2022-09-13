“WE WON”: Trump Praises Mainstream Media Exec Who Prayed for Him to Win

A leaked email shows a media magnate prayed for Donald Trump to win the 2020 election.

Mathias Dopfner, the German CEO of Axel Springer SE, which owns massive outlets like Politico, Business Insider, and various European powerhouses, sent an email to his top staffers inviting them to join him in prayer on behalf of Trump ahead of the 2020 election, a leaked email shows.

According to the Washington Post, Dopfner was highly complimentary of the then-president, saying that he made the right moves in 5 out of 6 key policy areas, with the only exception being climate change.

“Mehr hat keine amerikanische Regierung der letzten 50 Jaren geschafft,” he wrote. (“No other American administration has done more in the last 50 years.”)

In response to the revelation, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Thank you to the very brilliant Mathias Döpfner. Good news is, WE WON, Big.”

Dopfner himself originally denied he ever sent such an email, but when confronted with them, said that it could be he sent it to rile up anti-Trump staffers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)