In 1st Since Breaking Dawn, Missiles Launched At Israel, IDF Strikes Back

The quiet in the south since Operation Breaking Dawn almost three months ago ended on Thursday evening at about 9:10 p.m. when air raid sirens blared in a number of Gaza border yishuvim.

Residents of the area reported hearing a loud explosion and Iron Dome interceptions. Four rockets were fired into Israel. One crossed into Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome and three landed inside the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Jihad terror organization confirmed minutes later that they launched missiles in retaliation for the elimination of a terrorist in Jenin earlier on Thursday.

The terrorist, later identified as Farouk Salama, a member of Islamic Jihad, had opened fire at Israeli troops several times and was involved in the death of Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz, a veteran of Israel Police’s elite Yamam unit who left behind a wife and six children.

The IDF launched retaliatory airstrikes against a Hamas underground rocket manufacturing site in the early hours of Friday morning.

صور للغارات الجوية التي شنتها طائرات الاحتلال على موقع الكتيبة 13 التابع للمقاومة الفلسطينية في مخيم المغازي وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/NsdYOXFaHh — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 4, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)