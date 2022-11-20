OMAR OUT: McCarthy Says He Will Toss Antisemitic Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner to become the House Speaker in January, told the Republican Jewish Coalition that he will kick Rep. Ilhan Omar off the House Foreign Affairs Committee over antisemitic comments she has made.

“We watch antisemitism grow, not just on our campuses, but we watched it grow in the halls of Congress,” McCarthy told the RJC’s leadership meeting in Las Vegas.

“I promised you last year that as speaker she will no longer be on Foreign Affairs, and I’m keeping that promise,” McCarthy told the cheering crowd.

Since first being elected in 2018, Ilhan Omar has made more than a handful of comments perpetuating antisemitic tropes, including saying that AIPAC is “all about the Benjamins” and tweeting that “we have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” somehow lumping all those countries and groups together as one.

Before she joined Congress, Omar told people that Israel “hypnotized the world” and once elected submitted a resolution to compare boycotting Israel to boycotting the Nazis.

McCarthy faces a tough fight to become House Speaker. In the House leadership vote, McCarthy garnered 188 votes – enough to become the Republican leader, but not enough to become speaker, which requires a House majority. To become the speaker, McCarthy will have to convince nearly three dozen GOPers who voted against him in the leadership vote to change their minds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)