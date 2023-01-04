“SAD!” MAGA Republican Mocks Trump for Endorsing McCarthy’s Speakership Bid

If Trump thought that his full-throated endorsement of Rep. Kevin McCarthy to become House Speaker would sway Republican holdouts, he was in for a rude surprise.

On Wednesday morning, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN. REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH!”

Trump later added that Republicans should fight against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – not McCarthy.

“If Republicans are going to fight, we ought to be fighting Mitch McConnell and his domineering, China loving BOSS, I mean wife, Coco Chow. The harm they have done to the Republican Party is incalculable. Today, he couldn’t be elected “Dog Catcher” in Kentucky (Sadly, he only won because of my Endorsement, went up 21 points – SORRY!),” the very presidential former president wrote.

But Rep. Matt Gaetz, a MAGA Republican from Florida, poked fun at Trump’s last-minute push for McCarthy.

“Sad!” Gaetz said in a statement to Fox, mockingly mimicking Trump. “This changes neither my view of McCarthy nor Trump nor my vote.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)