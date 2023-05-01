TEHILLIM: HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Hospitalized in Philadelphia





Hagon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, the zkan roshei yeshiva in America and the leading authority in all matters relating to Yiddishkeit, was taken to a hospital in Philadelphia a short time ago after suffering a medical episode.

Doctors are currently assessing his medical condition. YWN will provide updates shortly.

The venerated R’ Shmuel, who has led the Philadelphia Yeshiva for decades, was at the Levaya of Rav Meir Herskowitz zt”l in Lakewood earlier today.

Please say Tehillim for Shmuel ben Ita Ettel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)