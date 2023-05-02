US Vaccination Requirement for Foreigners to End





Chaim V’Chessed has been enunciating the COVID rules and regulations for travel since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Now, what is perhaps the last remaining COVID travel regulation will be coming to an end.

For the past several years, foreigners entering the United States have been required to present proof of COVID vaccinations. This requirement has persisted long after the pandemic seemingly concluded.

Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced that starting May 11, this will no longer be required.

As of 12 AM on May 11, 2023, all non-US citizens (who meet visa requirements) will be permitted to enter the United States regardless of their COVID vaccination status.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)