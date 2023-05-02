BOCA RATON: Anti-Semite Physically Assaults Orthodox Jewish Man At Walmart

A miscreant who attacked a Jewish man at a Walmart in near Boca Raton, Florida, is potentially facing federal hate crime charges, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says.
According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Daniel Scanlan struck an older Orthodox Jewish man from behind, grabbed his yarmulka, and spewed an anti-Semitic slur at him. He then spat in the yarmulka, threw it to the ground, and again struck his Jewish victim.
A female bystander who attempted to intervene had her cellphone snatched from her hands and thrown to the ground, causing minor lacerations to her left elbow. The suspect then unleashed a furious tirade of sexist insults at her.
Scanlan was quickly picked up by police and now faces two count of robbery without firearm and two counts of battery on a person 65 years or older, with hate crime charges likely in the offing.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
May his name and memory be erased
not every day you encounter an עמלקי
ימח שמו וזכרו
Thank Gd for states like Florida who are not afraid to use words like hate crime