SAD: More Americans Than Ever Suffer From Depression, Survey Finds





A sobering new survey from Gallup finds that 29% of Americans have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives – the highest percentage ever recorded, and nearly 10 percentage points higher than in 2015.

Americans currently being treated for depression stands at almost 1 in 5, according to Gallup, up about 7 points from eight years ago. This too is the highest rate ever recorded by Gallup.

Depression rates are appreciably higher among women (36.7%) than among men (20.4%), and younger people between the ages of 18 and 44 have far higher depression diagnosis rates than their elders.

Alarming rates of depression are not unique to the U.S. Globally, nearly four in 10 adults aged 15 and older either endure significant depression or anxiety themselves or have a close friend or family member who suffers from it. Other Gallup research has estimated that 22% of Northern American adults have experienced depression or anxiety so extreme that they could not continue regular daily activities for two weeks or longer.

Clinical depression had been slowly rising in the U.S. prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but has jumped notably in its wake. Social isolation, loneliness, fear of infection, psychological exhaustion (particularly among front-line responders such as healthcare workers), elevated substance abuse and disruptions in mental health services have all likely played a role.

While experiences of significant daily loneliness have subsided in the past two years amid widespread vaccinations and a slow return to normalcy, elevated loneliness experiences during the pandemic likely played a substantive role in increasing the rates of the longer-term, chronic nature of depression. Currently, 17% of U.S. adults report experiencing significant loneliness “yesterday,” projecting to an estimated 44 million people.

