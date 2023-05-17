SHAKEUP: Sean Hannity To Replace Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Time Slot





Sean Hannity will take over the 8 pm time slot on Fox News that was vacated following the firing of top anchor Tucker Carlson, the Drudge Report says.

“FOXNEWS is preparing to announce an ambitious new schedule, the DRUDGE REPORT has learned, a schedule where ever hour of primetime will change!” Drudge reported. “TOP SOURCE TELLS DRUDGE: ‘IT’S OUR BOLDEST AND MOST FEARLESS LINE-UP EVER’…”

Meanwhile, a Fox source told Mediaite: “No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration.”

Viewership of Fox News during the 8 pm hour has dropped significantly since Carlson was fired, with even MSNBC topping Fox ratings.

