MAILBAG: Why Ending Summer Vacation Early Is Needed And Long Overdue





Dear YWN,

The Gedolim of Torah Umesorah are trying to correct a problem in the calendar that we have had for decades. When Rosh Chodesh Elul is early, camps are forced to end early in order to have counselors who are Bnei Torah – counselors must leave before Rosh Chodesh to get back to yeshiva. If left uncorrected, this year there would be a huge gap of literally three weeks between the end of camps and the start of yeshiva.

I think we can all agree that having three weeks of unstructured time off after camps are over before yeshiva starts is not a good chinuch idea. I believe every mechanech and bal habos will agree with that premise.

Torah Umesorah’s is to simply shift the calendar by one week (not one and a half weeks) and have it based upon Rosh Chodesh Elul and not Labor Day. The goal is to have mosdos end school one week earlier in June and start one week earlier (closer to Rosh Chodesh Ellul).

Everyone knows that the end of the school year is not as productive as the beginning of the school year. So it is really a win-win change. The gedolim were not looking to add any additional school days for the rabbeim but rather to shift the school calendar so that the talmidim would not have three weeks between the end of camps and the beginning of the school year. To quote from the letter sent out in February and posted on YWN.

“The Roshei Yeshiva are not suggesting that the summer vacation be shortened (that is up to the dynamics of each individual mosad), but rather that the end date of Yeshiva/Bais Yaakov in June should be earlier and that the start date of Yeshivos/Bais Yaakov in August should be earlier when Rosh Chodesh Elul begins in the middle of August.”

I do not understand why any rebbi was surprised by the change. I believe all rabbeim were aware of the possibility and if they had concerns, should have spoken with their menahalim. The letter from Torah Umesorah was sent out in February and that was after there were several weeks of dialogues with yeshivas and Bais Yaakovs. All menahalim have been aware of this impending change for several months. If not, it was really the menahels’ responsibility to communicate the possible calendar change to their rabbeim – it was not Torah Umesorah’s responsibility.

[MAILBAG: A Yeshiva Rebbi’s Thoughts On The Decision To End Summer Vacation Early]

The bottom line is that Rav Shmuel Kaminetsky, shlita was consulted about this issue extensively, all the details were discussed with him and he said: “It is imperative to have the schools start earlier to prevent the unnecessary extra time between camp and school.”

In fact, Rav Dovid Feinstein, ztl was asked this same question on two occasions. He said, “The calendar change should take place. It is a very good idea – as long as the rabbeim are not asked to work more days over the year.”

Many, many mosdos have headed the call of our gedolim. They have decided to end yeshiva early and start early. Some mosdos are ending only a half a week early but starting a full week early. These mosdos are making up those extra days by giving rabbeim off two or three Fridays over the course of the year. If all mosdos followed suit, rabbeim would not have any complaints.

Out-of-town mosdos have been starting before Labor Day for decades. It is simply the right thing to do.

I think the most important point is: Our mosdos are entrusted in being mechanech our children. What chinuch lesson is learned when the talmidim see that the mosdos don’t listen to our gedolim the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva? What lesson is learned if the mosdos don’t listen to the words of our zkan Rosh HaYeshiva, godol hador Rav Shmuel Kaminetsky, shlita. Shame on any yeshiva or Bais Yaakov that does not heed the call of our gedolim.

The change is needed. The change is long overdue. The change is the right thing to do.

Name withheld upon request

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)