TEHILLIM – Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky Hospitalized With Pneumonia





Hagon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, the zkan roshei yeshiva in America and the leading authority in all matters relating to Yiddishkeit, has been hospitalized with pneumonia.

The venerated R’ Shmuel, who has led the Philadelphia Yeshiva for decades, suffered a stroke around 4 weeks ago, and was hospitalized in a Philadelphia hospital. He was released around a week later to a rehab facility.

Unfortunately, the Rosh Yeshiva was hospitalized once again, this time with pneumonia.

Please daven on behalf of Shmuel ben Itta Ettel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)