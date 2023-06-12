“PREPOSTEROUS”: CNN Legal Analyst Shreds DOJ For Ignoring Hunter Biden Scandal For 5 Years





CNN legal analyst Elie Honig unleashed scathing criticism against the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the extended duration of its investigation into Hunter Biden, which has spanned over five years. Honig’s remarks came in response to Monday’s New York Post cover featuring the headline, “What About the Bidens?”

During a segment on CNN This Morning, host Phil Mattingly raised the question of whether the “whataboutism” surrounding the Biden investigation was unique to Washington D.C. or resonated with the broader public. He inquired if it was a “fair analog” to compare different cases.

In response, CNN correspondent Sara Murray weighed in, stating, “I don’t think we are talking about an apples-to-apples comparison here. No, it’s not a fair analogy in that nobody in these cases has been stashing hundreds of documents with classified markings in a bathroom and then refusing to return them to the federal government.”

Interrupting the discussion, Elie Honig interjected, emphasizing the absurdity of the situation. He remarked, “Sara makes a great point about the Hunter Biden investigation at DOJ. This is preposterous!”

Highlighting CNN’s reporting, Honig revealed that the investigation had been pending since 2018, amounting to five years. He clarified that the probe in question was unrelated to the laptop controversy and instead focused on a tax issue. Honig outlined the key aspects under investigation, including Hunter Biden’s compliance with income declarations and a potential violation of federal law regarding the possession of firearms while addicted to drugs. He also raised the question of whether Hunter Biden had provided false information in relation to this matter.

Expressing his exasperation, Honig criticized the prolonged timeline of the investigation, stating, “But five years, I mean, that’s a five-week investigation. Somebody, and this spans the Trump administration and the Biden administration, someone’s got to make a call on this case. I don’t know what is going on, but it’s beyond anything I’ve seen before.”

Concluding his remarks, Honig emphatically called for action, exclaiming, “Make a call!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)