BRUTAL: Speaker McCarthy Fires Back At Reporter’s Question About Trump’s Classified Docs [SEE THE VIDEO]





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy clapped back when a reporter tried to corner him with a question about former President Donald Trump’s illegal retention of classified documents post-presidency.

“Was that a good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom?” a reporter asked McCarthy, referring to a photo from the indictment of Trump showing boxes of classified material being stored in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom.

“I don’t know,” McCarthy shot back. “Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks.”

McCarthy was of course referring to President Joe Biden’s own documents scandal also being investigated by a special counsel, in which he stored classified documents in a garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and elsewhere.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)