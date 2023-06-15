CITY OF MAYHEM: NYPD Cop Beaten By Suspect After Mistakenly Bumping Into Him





In an infuriating incident at Grand Central Terminal, an off-duty NYPD officer was viciously beaten by a furious commuter after an accidental collision on a stairwell.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at the Grand Central–42nd Street station when the officer, dressed in plain clothes, was on his way to work. As he was ascending a crowded staircase to catch a Bronx-bound No. 6 train after exiting a No. 7 train, he unintentionally bumped into another man who was descending. In response, the individual allegedly lashed out, “Why the [expletive] did you bump on me?”

““It’s crowded and I’m trying to catch the train,” the off-duty officer calmly replied.

Without warning, the agitated commuter repeatedly struck the officer’s forehead, nose, and face, inflicting significant pain, redness, bruises, and swelling. The assailant then continued down the stairs and fled the scene, leaving the officer behind.

Unarmed and not revealing his identity as a law enforcement officer, the victim proceeded to board a northbound No. 6 train. It was during this time that he noticed blood on his clothing, prompting him to report the incident to the authorities.

Upon arriving at the 43rd Precinct for his scheduled work, the officer received immediate medical attention and was subsequently transported to Jacobi Medical Center. Thankfully, he was listed in stable condition, according to the police.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests had been made in connection with the assault.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)