Don’t Know Much About Guns? Let Joe Biden Educate You





Many of us aren’t very familiar with guns, how they work, and the differences between various types of firearms. Thankfully, Joe Biden is here to educate us all.

During a speech, the president was discussing gun control, and unleashed the following beauty, succinctly telling us all we ever have to know about guns:

“Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun — makes it more — you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun!” Biden exclaimed.

And there you have it. All you’ll ever need to know about the thing – the shooty machine thingy Joe was babbling about.

