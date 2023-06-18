Don’t Know Much About Guns? Let Joe Biden Educate You

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2023 Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Many of us aren’t very familiar with guns, how they work, and the differences between various types of firearms. Thankfully, Joe Biden is here to educate us all.

During a speech, the president was discussing gun control, and unleashed the following beauty, succinctly telling us all we ever have to know about guns:

“Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun — makes it more — you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun!” Biden exclaimed.

And there you have it. All you’ll ever need to know about the thing – the shooty machine thingy Joe was babbling about.

