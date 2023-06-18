BD”E: Petirah of Rebbetzin Dina Perkowski A”H, Wife Of Bais HaTalmud Rosh Yeshiva





YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rebbetzin Dina Perkowski a”h, eishes Harav Yisroel Perkowski zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Bais Hatalmud in Bensonhurst.

She was niftar Shabbos at the age of 92.

Levayah is scheduled to take place Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in Bais Hatalmud, 2127 82nd Street. The aron will then be taken to Eretz Yisroel for kevurah on Har Hamenuchos.

Shiva will be observed at 2125 79th Street. The daughters will begin sitting shiva Sunday evening. The sons will be going to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah and begin shiva Tuesday morning.