BUSTED: CNN Airs Audio Of Trump Admitting Documents He Kept Were Still Classified [MUST WATCH]





Startling revelations emerged on Monday as CNN aired a recording in which former President Donald Trump seemingly showcased and discussed classified documents concerning Iran during his tenure in the White House.

The recording, aired during an episode of CNN’s program, featured Trump conversing about the alleged documents. Host Anderson Cooper played the recording, in which Trump can be heard saying, “With Milley, let me see that. I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t it amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look.”

The sound of papers shuffling can be heard as Trump continues, “This was him. They presented me this. This is off the record, but they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him.”

During the recording, Trump describes the documents to his guests, highlighting their length and contents. He exclaims, “This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is, like, highly confidential, secret.”

Acknowledging the sensitive nature of the information, Trump states, “This is secret information. But look, look at this,” while laughter emanates from the background. A woman, identified by CNN as one of Trump’s staffers, interjects, “Hillary would print that out all the time, you know,” to which Trump responds, “No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner. The pervert.”

Trump continues discussing the papers, emphasizing their origin. He remarks, “These are the papers. This was done by the military and given to me,” before noting, “See, as president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.” The audio concludes with Trump requesting refreshments, saying, “Hey, bring some, uh, bring some Cokes in please.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)