Boro Park Shomrim And NYPD Apprehend Suspects After Knifepoint Robberies





Boro Park Shomrim members urgently responded Monday night for a report of a victim that was robbed by a group of four individuals in the area of Ditmas Ave. and E. 7th Street.

A Shomrim member heading to the scene recognized the group the victim had described about a block away and began to follow them as additional Shomrim members responded and police were alerted.

The member, and others converging on the area, maintained visual observation of the group as they sauntered along Boro Park’s streets looking for additional victims.

When they reached the area of Newkirk and Ocean Parkway near E. 8th, Shomrim members witnessed them carrying out another two knifepoint robberies, including one of a 90-year-old.

At that point, the NYPD was arriving at the scene, sending the perps fleeing. However, Shomrim members were hot on their heels, and assisted the NYPD in locating and ultimately arresting two of the perps. Police are continuing to search for the other suspects.