Mir Mashgiach Rav Binyomin Finkel Shlit”a Inspiring Thousands As His US Visit Continues





As previously reported on YWN, the famed Mirrer Mashgiach, HaRav Binyamin “Hatzadik” Finkel Shlit”a is on a short but impactful chizzuk trip to the United States. The Mashgiach arrived on Monday, and will be departing back to Eretz Yisroel this coming Monday.

The mashgiach is dedicating the majority of his time in the US to the Lakewood kehilla, where he had been speaking in various yeshivos, chadarim, and shuls. On Shabbos, the Deal community will have the zchus of hosting him.

In just the past two days, the mashgiach has delivered dozens of Shiurim and Mussar Shmuessen, and visited many yeshivas, Chadarim and attended community events. Thousands have flocked to these events to hear his incredible words of Chizzuk and to hopefully receive a personal bracha from the Tzadik.

On Tuesday night, the Mashgiach addressed an asifas chizuk for parents of children struggling with contemporary challenges and separately delivered a Mussar Drasha in BMG.