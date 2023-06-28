WATCH THIS: Mayor Adams Slams “BLM” And “Anti-Police Folks”





In the wake of a brutal Juneteenth celebration, Mayor Eric Adams delivered a reality check to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, expressing his disappointment over their silence in the face of the deadly violence that marred the day meant to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Juneteenth, historically observed as a day of freedom and liberty, tragically turned into one of the deadliest days in New York City so far this year. Rather than inspiring peace, the day resembled a scene from a Quentin Tarantino movie, with a shocking number of shootings and homicides taking place.

“Juneteenth was our celebration of emancipation and the end of slavery. That was one of the most deadly days in our city,” stated Mayor Adams during a press conference, visibly concerned about the alarming spike in violence.

With ten shootings and six homicides reported, the day left a lasting impact on the city. Among the victims was a 16-year-old boy shot at close range in the head, highlighting the senselessness and tragedy that unfolded.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Mayor Adams expressed his disappointment at the lack of outcry from anti-police activists and the usually vocal Black Lives Matter movement.

“You know, we have to be honest about this,” Mayor Adams asserted. “You know what’s interesting? All those anti-police folks didn’t raise their voice at all, Black Lives Matter.”

Mayor Adams emphasized the importance of acknowledging the value of Black lives in every circumstance, not just when innocent people are shot on the streets. He made it clear that he would not remain silent and called on others to address the issue of violence that has plagued the city.

“Black lives matter when innocent people are shot on our streets. And I’m not going to continue to remain silent,” Mayor Adams proclaimed, urging everyone to join him in addressing the violence and working towards a safer community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)