FOX 2.0: Tucker Carlson Reportedly Raising Funds For New Media Venture





Following his departure from Fox News, Tucker Carlson is reportedly rallying support and raising funds for a new media venture, with many of his former staffers from the network reuniting with him for the project. According to a report by Puck News’s Dylan Byers, Carlson is actively seeking capital to launch a new company that has the potential to make a significant impact.

Byers highlighted that Carlson’s recent Twitter monologues might be a strategic move, serving as a top-of-funnel approach for other ventures that Carlson has in the works. “In fact, I am told he is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential,” Byers stated. The report also pointed out that Carlson could benefit from the support of conservative media investors, as well as the limited opportunities available to prominent TV news personalities with large followings and fan bases, who find themselves confined to their desks amidst shrinking audiences.

Regarding the recent wave of layoffs at Fox News, which affected eight employees, Byers revealed that the majority of those dismissed will be rejoining Carlson in his new venture. The reunion of the former colleagues signifies a sense of continuity and solidarity within the team.

Carlson’s departure from Fox News has not been without controversy, as he remains embroiled in a legal dispute with the network over his contract, which extends beyond the 2024 presidential election. Despite being permanently taken off the air, Carlson has been actively sharing brief videos on Twitter under the title “Tucker on Twitter.”

The establishment of a new media venture by Carlson, supported by his loyal team, marks a significant development in the media landscape, and observers are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of his next endeavor.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)