MAILBAG: The Titanic Sub Lives On In All Of Us





Millions across the world were mesmerized by the morbid details surrounding the latest Titanic tragedy – the implosion of a submersible vessel that had gone 12,500 feet down into the Atlantic Ocean to see its wreckage.

Following the confirmation that a catastrophe had occurred, people all over the world began mocking Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, whose company created the doomed sub. Everywhere you looked, people were condemning him – after he died on the submersible – for being reckless, not listening to expert advice, and even using materials that were known to be unsafe. He was an idiot, everyone seems to concur. And that idiocy was solely responsible for his death and that of four others.

But after a couple of days of thinking about it, I realized: the submersible is still alive and well in each and every one of us. Or at least most of us. Let’s remember, the creator of the doomed sub didn’t take proper precautions. He ignored basic safety protocols and he refused to listen when others kindly told him that his actions were going to lead to disaster. Don’t we all do that?

It was barely a week ago when your site published terrifying footage of two girls nearly being struck by a bus in Boro Park. That incident was caught on camera and shared widely to dissuade others from making their mistake. But how many such incidents do we never hear about? How many in the city or the mountains are there near tragedies thanks to us not being vigilant and ignoring what Hatzolah and other safety officials tell us?

We can sit here and make fun of the idiots that caused the Titanic sub disaster, or we can recognize that we all have a Titanic sub inside of us, and worry about the idiots that we are being. I hope we all choose the latter.

Chaim P – Brooklyn, NY

